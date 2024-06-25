Lainey Wilson unveils 'Whirlwind' track list, which includes Miranda Lambert duet

Lainey Wilson has unveiled the track list for her highly anticipated fifth album, Whirlwind.



Arriving Aug. 23, the record contains 14 songs, including the earlier released "Country's Cool Again," lead single "Hang Tight Honey" and a Miranda Lambert duet, "Good Horses."



"Writing & recording these 14 songs over the past couple of years has helped me stay grounded in ways you'd never believe," says Lainey, who co-wrote each of the tracks. "This album brought me back to my roots and made me feel at home during times when I couldn't have been further away and my biggest hope is that it gives you that same sense of comfort that it has for me."



A new song, "4x4xU," will drop July 4, and a preview of it will be available Wednesday when you presave and preorder Whirlwind now.



Coming up, you can catch Lainey performing "Hang Tight Honey," "Poor, Poor Pitiful Me" with Terri Clark, "Save Me" with Jelly Roll and "GO HOME W U" with Keith Urban on CMA Fest Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the next day on Hulu.



Here's the Whirlwind track list:



"Keep Up With Jones"

"Country's Cool Again"

"Good Horses"

"Broken Hearts Still Beat"

"Whirlwind"

"Call a Cowboy"

"Hang Tight Honey"

"Bar In Baton Rouge"

"Counting Chickens"

"4x4xU"

"Ring Finger"

"Middle of It"

"Devil Don't Go There"

"Whiskey Colored Crayon"

