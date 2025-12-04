Lainey Wilson wishes you 'Peace, Love and Cowboys' this Christmas

By Stephen Hubbard

"Peace, Love and Cowboys" is the closing track on the deluxe edition of Lainey Wilson's CMA Award winner Whirlwind. But it's also the title track of the entertainer of the year's holiday album.

While the Christmas version adds sleigh bells to the beginning of the track, the message of the song Lainey co-wrote remains the same.

"'Peace, Love & Cowboys' is my way of saying that a little wild and a little tame can live in the same heart," she explains. "It's about finding freedom in the chaos and knowing that sometimes the cowboy way is the only way."

Lainey's yuletide EP also includes "Christmas Cookies," perhaps best known as a George Strait song. There's also a posthumous duet with Christmas crooner Bing Crosby on "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!"

Look for Lainey to cue up those tunes as she plays Opry Country Christmas on Dec. 10.

