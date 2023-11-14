Lainey Wilson, Jon Pardi, Trisha Yearwood + more to perform on 'CMA Country Christmas'

Disney/Larry McCormack

By Jeremy Chua

The most wonderful time of the year is almost here.

The Country Music Association has announced the star-studded lineup for its 14th annual CMA Country Christmas.

The festive special will feature performances by Lainey WilsonJon PardiLady AAshley McBrydeJordan DavisThe War and TreatyZach WilliamsLindsey Stirling and hosts Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant.

CMA Country Christmas airs Thursday, December 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

