Lainey Wilson, Eric Church and Blake Shelton join Reba McEntire for the 60th ACMs

Academy of Country Music/Prime Video
By Stephen Hubbard

Blake Shelton, Eric Church and reigning ACM entertainer of the year Lainey Wilson are the first performers to be revealed ahead of this spring's 60th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Returning host Reba McEntire was already on board to lead the show, which will stream on Prime Video Live starting at 8 p.m. ET on May 8.

Look for more performers and presenters to be revealed in the weeks to comes, as the ACM celebrates six decades from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

