Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley and Ashley McBryde celebrate The Fourth in America

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lainey Wilson performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Stephen Hubbard

Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde and The War and Treaty will all celebrate America’s 249th birthday with performances on CNN.

You can tune in July 4 at 7 p.m. ET to watch The Fourth in America, which will also feature Noah Kahan, Sting, Nelly, Counting Crows, Timbaland, The Fray, CAKE, Sublime, Ice Cube, 4 Non Blondes, Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, The United States Air Force Band and more.

The show’s fifth year will also feature fireworks from cities around the country, including Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, New Orleans and Philadelphia.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!