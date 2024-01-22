Lainey Wilson + Coors Light launch new partnership

Lainey Wilson and Coors Light have teamed up for a new partnership.



As part of the collaboration, Coors Light will join Lainey as the official partner on her upcoming Country's Cool Again Tour.



"Hold my beer because I'm going on tour with Coors Light," Lainey says in a statement. "2024 is going to be another rule breaking year, and I'm thrilled to have Coors Light along for the ride. We can't wait to bring moments of chill to all my fans across the U.S on my upcoming 'Country's Cool Again' tour, and through some fun surprises we have in store."



"Music is the universal language of chill — just like Coors Light, it brings people together and can refresh any moment, person or room," adds Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. "Lainey Wilson puts her own country spin on chill and we're pumped to join her on tour and wherever she is connecting with fans."



The new partnership will include a fresh advertising campaign and exclusive Lainey Wilson x Coors Light merch, which is available for purchase now.

For more information on the newly launched collab, head to Coors Light's Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.