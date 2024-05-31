Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce + more duet with Terri Clark on new album

Terri Clark's star-studded Terri Clark: Take Two album has arrived.



The eight-track project features Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Lauren Alaina, Kelly Clarkson and Nashville-based singer/songwriter Ben Rector joining Terri on duet renditions of her hits.



"These songs very literally changed my life. To now have the chance to say thank you by giving them a new life with some of the hottest artists in music has been one of the most soul-fulfilling experiences of my career," shares Terri. "We began working on these duet versions over a year ago, and the time has come when I finally get to share them with all of you."



"The overwhelming feelings of nostalgia this project has brought up for me all came while standing beside some of the greatest acts in the business," the "Poor, Poor Pitiful Me" singer says. "The bonuses were the conversations in between recordings and getting to hear them tell me they grew up listening to my music with posters of me on their walls. They knew my songs even better than I did....it was a full-circle moment I'll never forget."



To celebrate her new project and hit career, Terri will take the Ryman Auditorium stage on Aug. 29 for her debut headlining show. Tickets are available now at ryman.com.



Here's the full track list for Terri Clark: Take Two:



"I Just Wanna Be Mad" (featuring Cody Johnson)

"Poor Poor Pitiful Me" (featuring Lainey Wilson)

"Better Things to Do" (featuring Ashley McBryde)

"Now That I Found You" (featuring Ben Rector)

"I Wanna Do It All" (featuring Lauren Alaina)

"If I Were You" (featuring Kelly Clarkson)

"Girls Lie Too" (featuring Carly Pearce)

"You're Easy On the Eyes (live)" (featuring Paul Brandt)

