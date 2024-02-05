Lainey is speechless after first Grammy win

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson earned her first Grammy for Best Country Album at the 66th annual Grammy Awards Sunday in Los Angeles.



Reflecting on her win, Lainey shared on Instagram, "Best Country Album. As someone whose whole career is based off of putting my feelings into words, it's few and far between that I'm left speechless. All I can say right now is thank you, thank you, thank you @recordingacademy."

Lainey's carousel featured shots of her and her Grammy as well as one photo with Kacey Musgraves, who presented her with the award onstage.

Several country stars left congratulatory messages to Lainey in the post's comments.



"Love you! I TOLD YOU!" Jelly Roll commented. "Congrats LW! So happy for you!" said Cole Swindell, who sang with Lainey on 2021's "Never Say Never."



"Hell yeah mama! So badass. Keep taking it over! Way to represent tonight! Proud of you Miss Lainey Wilson," Mitchell Tenpenny added.

The Grammy-winning Bell Bottom Country arrived in 2022 and spawned the #1 hits "Heart Like a Truck," "Watermelon Moonshine" and current single "Wildflowers and Wild Horses," which is now top 20 on the country charts.

