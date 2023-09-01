Lainey, Darius + The Cadillac Three are "Comin' To Your City" on 'College GameDay'

Lainey Wilson, Darius Rucker and The Cadillac Three have joined for a fresh rendition of ESPN's College GameDay theme song, "Comin' To Your City."

The track was previously voiced by Big & Rich. It also served as the lead single and title track of their 2005 album. On August 24, Big & Rich announced via Instagram video that it was "time to officially pass the torch" after 16 years and added that "it's been an honor."

"Recording and performing the new ESPN College GameDay anthem is a surreal and awesome opportunity," shares The Cadillac Three frontman Jaren Johnston. "We grew up watching College GameDay as kids and have continued the tradition every Saturday since we've been in a band together."

"GameDay is on the TV on the bus every weekend, and now we have even more reason to make sure the satellite works wherever we are parked!" he says.

College GameDay returns for the 2023 season with its Week 1 show in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, September 2, at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.

Lainey, Darius and The Cadillac Three's "Comin' To Your City" is now available on all digital music platforms.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.