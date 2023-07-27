Lady A previews unreleased, nostalgic track, "A Love Song"

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Jeremy Chua

The new music teases continue for Lady A.

The country trio recently posted a preview of an unreleased track titled "A Love Song."

"It's about that pivotal relationship moment if you're going to dig in and make it work or head separate ways," Lady A captions the Instagram video.

'We've fallen' in, we've fallen' out/ Let the wine let us talk about holidays and baby names / We play forever like it's a game/ It drives me insane," Lady A's Hillary Scott sings in the opening verse.

"Why can't we be a love song/ That lasts till the end of time/ The kind that walks you down the aisle/ Never gets sold/ Always makes you smile/ Greatest story told/ Gets the world singing along/ Why can't we be a love song?" she asks in the chorus over signature Lady A harmonies.

Prior to this, Lady A shared a snippet of the as-yet-unreleased "Love You Back."

Lady A's latest album is 2021's What A Song Can Do.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

