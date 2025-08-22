Lady A cues up a 'Wonderful Christmastime' with second holiday album

Lady A's adding 11 new songs to their Christmas canon as On This Winter's Night (Volume 2) drops Sept. 26.

Arriving 13 years after their original album, the new set includes covers of Wham's "Last Christmas," Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime" and The Beach Boys' "Little Saint Nick." Ricky Skaggs joins the trio on the original "Why We Sing Noel," while Chris Tomlin guests on "Silent Night."

Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood will take their new songs on the road as they set out on their This Winter's Night Tour beginning Dec. 5 in Atlanta.

“We’re really excited about being on the road in December for our first Christmas tour,” Dave says. “And that definitely calls for some new music too. This album is filled with so much joy and gratitude -- I hope it reaches fans this season the way we feel it ourselves."

Here's the complete track listing for On This Winter's Night (Volume 2):

"Wouldn't Be Christmas"

"Winter Wonderland"

"Last Christmas"

"Little Saint Nick"

"Why We Sing Noel" (Feat. Ricky Skaggs)

"O Holy Night"

"Wonderful Christmastime"

"What Christmas Means To Me"

"Christmas Through Your Eyes"

"That Spirit Of Christmas"

"Silent Night" (Feat. Chris Tomlin)

