'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack makes 'Billboard' chart history

The animated Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters topped the box office over the weekend, and now the soundtrack has officially made history on the Billboard Hot 100.

Four songs from the movie's soundtrack are now sitting in the top 10, making it the first-ever soundtrack in the 67-year history of the chart to have four simultaneous top 10 songs. "Golden" by HUNTER/X is back at #1, and they're also at #10 with "How It's Done." Meanwhile, Saja Boys' "Your Idol" is #4, while their song "Soda Pop" is #5.

Plus, it's now the first soundtrack to have at least four top-10 hits since 1995's Waiting to Exhale, which had five in all, but those weren't all at the same time. The only other soundtracks that have ever had four top-10 hits are Saturday Night Fever, Grease and Purple Rain, but again, they weren't simultaneous.

