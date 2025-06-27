Koe Wetzel's ready to Riot in Houston

Koe Wetzel's Riot Room is now officially a chain, with the opening of his second Texas honky-tonk.

Koe Wetzel's Riot Room officially opened on Brazos Street in midtown Houston on June 20, joining the original in Fort Worth. The 8,000-square-foot venue boast two levels and can accommodate a crowd of nearly 700 people.

You can find out more about the new hot spot via its website, which includes a personal greeting from the "High Road" hitmaker.



Koe opened his Fort Worth Riot Room in 2023.

Koe continues to work a full slate of concert dates this summer, after kicking off Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour with two shows at NRG Stadium in Houston earlier in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.