Kenny Chesney's new album is finally 'BORN'

Kenny Chesney's hotly anticipated new album, BORN, has arrived.



As Kenny recalls, the 15-track project is one that he didn't set out to make — it happened organically by happenstance.



"I can't call it a process, because we never set out to make a record, just explore songs and moments for the sake of music," Kenny shares. "All of sudden, time had passed and somehow we had all these songs that looked like different pieces of who I — and just about everyone in No Shoes Nation, too — am."



"It wasn't a master plan. There was no theme we're singing about that holds it together. But if you listen to all 15 songs, you'll get the high energy fun, chasing adventures, don't let people get you down piece and you'll get the more reflective thinking about someone who's died, the person you know you shouldn't call emotions that have always been in the music, too," he says.



BORN's lead single, "Take Her Home," is approaching the top 10 of the country charts.



Coming up, Kenny will kick off his Sun Goes Down Tour April 20 in Tampa, Florida. The trek will also feature openers Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.



For a full list of dates and to grab tickets, head to Kenny's website.

Here's the BORN track list:



"Born"

"Just to Say We Did"

"Take Her Home"

"Few Good Stories"

"Thinkin' Bout"

"Guilty Pleasure"

"One More Sunset"

"Top Down"

"The Way I Love You Now"

"This Too Shall Pass"

"Blame It on the Salt"

"Come Here, Go Away"

"One Lonely Island"

"Long Gone"

"Wherever You Are Tonight"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.