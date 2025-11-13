Kenny Chesney's 'Heart Life Music' tops two 'New York Times' bestsellers lists

Kenny Chesney's first book is now a bestseller, debuting atop two New York Times rankings.

Heart Life Music tops both the Hardcover Nonfiction Best Sellers and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction Best Sellers lists.

"When it sunk it, and it took a minute, I was thrilled," Kenny says. "Talk about the unthinkable: I had a New York Times No. 1 best seller that came out of a life lived with my grandparents, mom, friends growing up, everybody out on the road, all my sports heroes and friends, my years in the islands and a whole lot of music."

Since the book's arrival Nov. 4, Kenny's been busy on his book tour, including stops in East Tennessee, Nashville, Key West and Tampa.

“Having been out on the book tour, which is a very different thing, I realized this crazy magic carpet ride, as much as my music, is something that belongs to the fans," he reflects. "I said every night, ‘You have to really love somebody to listen to them talk.’ I can tell you: every night, I really felt loved.”

Kenny wraps his book tour Sunday at the Miami Book Fair, ahead of his Wednesday performance at the 59th CMA Awards on ABC.

