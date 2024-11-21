Kenny Chesney congratulates Megan Moroney on CMA New Artist win: 'This is just the beginning'

Kenny Chesney is proud of his friend and tour opener Megan Moroney.



The "She's Got It All" singer hopped on Instagram Thursday to congratulate Megan on her New Artist of the Year win at Wednesday's CMA Awards.



"Congratulations to @_megmoroney on your big win last night. We are all so happy for you and proud to watch you stand up there last night like a star that you are," Kenny wrote while captioning a photo of them.



"This is just the beginning!!" he adds. "We love you Megan!!!"



"KENNY IM GONNA CRYYYY," Megan replied to Kenny in the comments. "you're the best thank you for everything always LOVE YOU!!!!!!"



Megan spent the bulk of the year opening for Kenny on his Sun Goes Down Tour.



On top of her CMA win, Megan also performed her current single, "Am I Okay?," on the show. If you missed it, you can watch the full performance now on YouTube.

