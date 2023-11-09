Kenny Chesney announces new single, "Take Her Home"

Kenny Chesney is ushering in a new music chapter with his upcoming single, "Take Her Home."

Slated to drop November 10, Kenny says the track captures "everything life is made of in less than four minutes."

"Every now and then, you find a song that just feels right. There's an honesty about life that you can't just churn out. Finding songs that ring true? When you hear one, you grab it – and that's a lot of how this song happened," shares Kenny.

"We were trying to decide what to lead with, and someone sent me this demo... and I knew. No more discussion. We had the song – and a great time turning it into a record real life? There’s nothing like it," he continues.

"It’s amazing how simple figuring life out can be. I look around, and I see people in every state of this song every day," Kenny adds. "I can’t wait to hear people singing this one back to us, because it’s going to be one of those moments. I just know."

Most recently, Kenny and Mac McAnally performed "A Pirate Looks at Forty" as a tribute to Jimmy Buffett at the 57th CMA Awards.

Kenny's latest album is 2020's Here And Now.

