Kenny Chesney could 'Carry On' once he realized he had the right song

Kenny Chesney was looking for a very specific kind of song to put out as his first new music in two years.

Then he realized he'd had it all along, though he was saving it for his "next songwriter-driven island project."

“Once I realized what ‘Carry On’ could be, the song fell into place," he explains. "Some songs are just fun to cut. As much as I loved what it was, when we started tracking, I realized this was the song I’d been looking for, the one that captures everything about how I try to live my life – and the way I think all the people who love these songs live their lives, too.”

"Carry On" drops Friday and is the first release on Kenny's new HEY NOW Records partnership.

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