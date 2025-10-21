Kenny Chesney books a return to Sphere Las Vegas in 2026

Kenny Chesney will return to Sphere Las Vegas in 2026, booking five shows that start June 19 and run through June 27.

Even if you were there as he became the first country artist to headline the innovative venue earlier this year, the new concerts won't be exactly the same.

“You can’t truly understand until you start playing music with all the people there, feeling that energy and the way the visuals and the songs just consume people,” Kenny says. “The more I watched the fans having this experience I’m sure they couldn’t imagine, the more ideas I had – both to reconfigure some of last year’s songs, and a few songs that seemed like they should get this immersive treatment – and wanted to do."

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Oct. 31.



"I think there are so many ways for people to play this venue, but I feel pretty sure nobody has had more fun there, brought more joy – or that freewheeling Sandbar experience – than No Shoes Nation," Kenny continues. "And wherever they sat, we could hear 'em, too. So, if you didn't get to see it, c'mon! And if you did, well, come live those songs again – because this isn't something you get to do every single year!"

Kenny's book, Heart Life Music, comes out Nov. 4. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 19.

