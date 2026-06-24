Kenny Chesney anchors his new album at 'Silver Sands Marina'

Kenny Chesney's launching his first album from his new label, HEY NOW Records, from Silver Sands Marina on Sept. 25.

The new collection was produced by the superstar and his longtime collaborator, Buddy Cannon. It features its lead single, "Carry On," which is one spot away from country's top 10.

"I love everything about music, but especially how it makes you feel," Kenny says. "It can crack open a tough moment, lift you up, blow you up and make you laugh harder than anything. When I started thinking about all the things music can be, a few songs came in – and Silver Springs Marina, as it now exists, took shape. Some great players, guests who really fit the songs, but especially some places I've never gone."

Megan Moroney, Colbie Caillat and Lily Meola all collab with Kenny on his 21st album, which he'll promote July 15 on TalkShopLive, the exclusive home for autographed copies of the record.

The title track of Silver Sands Marina is out now.

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