Kenny Chesney adds third Gilette Stadium show

Disney/Frank Micelotta

By Jeremy Chua

Kenny Chesney is giving you more chances to see him live at Massachusetts' Gilette Stadium.

The country superstar has announced he's playing a third show at the venue on August 25 as part of his upcoming Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour. That show will follow the previously announced August 23 and August 24 dates.

"There has always been something special about New England, this music and how we all come together. I can't wait to spend an entire weekend in one place with all of No Shoes Nation," Kenny writes in his announcement post on Instagram.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. local time.

Kenny is currently ascending the country charts with his brand new single, "Take Her Home."

For the full Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour schedule and tickets, visit Kenny's website.

