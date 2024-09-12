Kelsea sells out Madison Square Garden show on her birthday

Happy birthday to country superstar and soon-to-be Madison Square Garden headliner Kelsea Ballerini!



She hopped on social media Thursday to share that her special one-night-only show at the iconic New York venue is officially sold out.



"[W]oke up on this lovely birthday to see quite possibly the most unreal gift i can imagine…you guys sold out madison square garden immediately," the 31-year-old wrote. "pretty speechless at this one."



Kelsea's MSG show will feature openers Tigirlily Gold and "Potential Breakup Song" duo Aly & AJ.



Patterns arrives Oct. 25 and is available for preorder and presave now. Its lead single, "Cowboys Cry Too" featuring Noah Kahan, is currently in the top 40 and ascending the country charts.

