Kelsea, Parker, Blake, Nate + more added as ACM Awards performers

Courtesy of The Academy of Country Music

By Jeremy Chua

Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Nate SmithParker McCollum, genre-blending star Post Malone, folk-pop chart-topper Noah KahanGwen Stefani and pop star Avril Lavigne have been announced as the second round of performers for the 2024 ACM Awards.

Parker and Post are slated for solo performances, while Kelsea and Noah, Blake and Gwen, and Nate and Avril are set to collaborate onstage.

Other previously announced performers include Kane BrownJason AldeanLainey WilsonJelly RollChris StapletonMiranda LambertThomas RhettCody Johnson and Reba McEntire.

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba, will stream live May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!