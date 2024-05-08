Kelsea, Parker, Blake, Nate + more added as ACM Awards performers

Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Nate Smith, Parker McCollum, genre-blending star Post Malone, folk-pop chart-topper Noah Kahan, Gwen Stefani and pop star Avril Lavigne have been announced as the second round of performers for the 2024 ACM Awards.



Parker and Post are slated for solo performances, while Kelsea and Noah, Blake and Gwen, and Nate and Avril are set to collaborate onstage.



Other previously announced performers include Kane Brown, Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Cody Johnson and Reba McEntire.



The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba, will stream live May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

