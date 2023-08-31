Kelsea Ballerini to perform at the MTA VMAs

MTV

By Jeremy Chua

Country superstar Kelsea Ballerini is set to perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Spending her 30th birthday on the famed MTV stage, Kelsea will present a world premiere performance of a song off the expanded version of her critically acclaimed EP, Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good), which arrived earlier in August.

The performance lineup also features a slew of multiple-genre hitmakers, including Demi LovatoShakiraKarol GMåneskinStray KidsDoja CatAnittaTOMORROW X TOGETHER and Lil Wayne

The 2023 MTV VMAs air live Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

