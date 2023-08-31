Kelsea Ballerini to perform at the MTA VMAs

Country superstar Kelsea Ballerini is set to perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs.



Spending her 30th birthday on the famed MTV stage, Kelsea will present a world premiere performance of a song off the expanded version of her critically acclaimed EP, Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good), which arrived earlier in August.



The performance lineup also features a slew of multiple-genre hitmakers, including Demi Lovato, Shakira, Karol G, Måneskin, Stray Kids, Doja Cat, Anitta, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Lil Wayne.



The 2023 MTV VMAs air live Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

