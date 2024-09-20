Kelsea Ballerini previews 'Patterns' with "Two Things"

A new track from Kelsea Ballerini, "Two Things," has arrived.



The song is also one of two things she's releasing Friday. Its accompanying music video will release on YouTube at 6 p.m. ET.



"[T]wo things, the story of learning to break the pattern of fighting with and learning to fight for, is OUT NOW!!!" Kelsea shares on Instagram, adding that she's "so proud of the heart in this song" and she'll perform it at the People's Choice Country Awards on Sept. 26.



Kelsea's new album, Patterns, arrives Oct. 25 and is available for preorder and presave now.



Other early previews include "Sorry Mom" and the Noah Kahan-assisted lead single, "Cowboys Cry Too," which is making its way up the country charts.

Kelsea will also be featured in the upcoming primetime series Doctor Odyssey, premiering Sept. 26 on ABC.



Here's the full track list for PATTERNS:

"Patterns"

"Sorry Mom"

"Baggage"

"First Rodeo"

"Nothing Really Matters"

"How Much Do You Love Me"

"Two Things"

"We Broke Up"

"WAIT!"

"Beg for Your Love"

"Deep"

"Cowboys Cry Too (with Noah Kahan)"

"I Would, Would You"

"This Time Last Year"

"Did You Make It Home? (outro)"

