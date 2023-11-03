Kelsea Ballerini returns to Knoxville for 'Homecoming Show': "There's no place like home"

Kelsea Ballerini made her headlining arena show debut on November 2 in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Homecoming Show kicked off with opening sets by up-and-comer Georgia Webster and "More Hearts Than Mine" hitmaker Ingrid Andress before Kelsea arrived for her sold-out concert.

"there's no place like home. we did it," Kelsea captioned an Instagram carousel of photos from the special night, including onstage shots of her with Georgia and Ingrid, and Kenny Chesney, with whom she sang "half of my hometown."

"I’m so happy and proud for you. Thanks for having me," Kenny commented on the post.

Coming up, fans can catch Kelsea's performance of "Leave Me Again" from her CMA Album of the Year-nominated Rolling Up The Welcome Mat at the 57th CMA Awards, airing Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

