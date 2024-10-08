Keith Urban's hosting + headlining Nashville's NYE special on CBS

Keith Urban is set to host and headline the star-studded New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash CBS special.



The five-hour music event will feature performances from Keith, as well as earlier announced headliners Kane Brown and Jelly Roll.

It'll take place at Nashville's Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, and you can watch it for free if you're going to be in Music City to ring in 2025.

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will air Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

