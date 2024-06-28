Keith Urban's getting 'High' with his new album

Keith Urban is aiming High with his latest album.

The country superstar announced Friday that his forthcoming album, High -- his first in nearly four years -- will drop Sept. 20.

"What makes you high can mean whatever you want it to mean," Keith said in a press release about the album title's ambiguity. "It might be physical, spiritual, herbal, meditative, chemical or musical, but it's definitely a place of utopia."

"For me it's my family, my friends, and this rollercoaster musical journey I'm on," he added. "Playing guitar, writing songs and the place where I feel high -- playing live. Every night I get a chance to bring an energy and a release to people."

Accompanying the announcement, Keith dropped the fourth track from the album, a song titled "Wildside." It follows previous releases "Straight Line," "Go Home W U (with Lainey Wilson)" and "Messed Up As Me."

Here's the complete track listing for High:

"Blue Sky"

"Straight Line"

"Messed Up As Me"

"Wildside"

"Go Home W U (with Lainey Wilson)

"Chuck Taylors"

"Daytona"

"Love Is Hard"

"Heart Like a Hometown"

"Laughin' All the Way to the Drank"

"Dodge in a Silverado"

"Break the Chain"

