Keith Urban and Tim McGraw champion women's golf

Disney/Connie Chornuk
By Stephen Hubbard

Women playing golf in Music City? Keith Urban and Tim McGraw are here for it.

The two superstars are both sponsors of the annual Music Row Ladies Golf Tournament, which will take place Aug. 18 at Old Natchez Country Club.

It's the 38th year for the annual gathering, which raises money for United Cerebral Palsy of Middle Tennessee. Last year the event brought in more than $84,000, bringing its all-time total to more than $2.5 million.

You can find out more about the fundraiser online.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!