Keith Urban shares late-night cryptic post

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

If you were up at 2:45 a.m. CT on Monday, you might've seen Keith Urban's late-night cryptic post on socials.

"hey...what are you doin' right now ?" the "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer captioned his photo post. The image showcased a clock with its hands at 2:45 and the words "Big Ben" on it. 

An additional text was also included in the photo:
"I'M OUT TONIGHT
AND I'M FEELIN' LIKE
I SHOULD CALL YOU UP
AND MAYBE TAKE A SHOT
THAT YOU'RE WIDE AWAKE
AT A QUARTER TO 3"

On the music front, Keith released his new song, "Straight Line," earlier in February. His latest full-length album is 2020's THE SPEED OF NOW PART 1.

While you continue taking a stab at decoding Keith's mysterious post, you can follow Keith's socials for the reveal of what's to come. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

