Keith + Lainey are ready to "GO HOME W U"

Courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

The highly anticipated Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson collaboration, "GO HOME W U," has arrived.

Of the track's songwriting genesis, Keith shares in a press release, "I wrote 'GO HOME W U' in 2020 with BRELAND, Sam (Sumser) and Sean (Small). We had a blast writing it. It started out as a late-night drum loop, I grabbed a bass guitar and started playing a simple recurring bass line."

"Before we knew it, we were writing a chorus that could be sung by any drunk person in any bar anywhere in the world," he recalls. "A friend of mine suggested the idea of making the song a duet and I immediately thought of Lainey. Besides the fact that I love her voice, she's got the swagger and attitude that fit so well with the song."

Lainey adds, "Keith has been someone in the industry I've taken notes from for a while now. From watching him at CMA Fest every year growing up to hearing the way he treats people up and down music row, he has taught me a lot."

"He's a genuine supporter of mine and I am honored I get to continue to learn from one of the best," says the "Heart Like a Truck" singer. "Getting to do a song with Keith is a notch on my belt I am very proud of."

"GO HOME W U" is the latest preview of Keith's upcoming new album, slated for the fall. His recent releases include "Straight Line" and "Messed Up as Me," which is now #28 and ascending the country charts.

To see Keith live at a tour stop near you, visit his website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!