Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Jordan Davis rub elbows with Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

INDIO, CA - April 29: Kane Brown performs onstage during 2018 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Taylor Swift returned to where her career started — Nashville — on Tuesday night, with a little help from Kane Brown.

As Variety reports, Taylor took the stage at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl during a benefit for Tight End University, the annual summit for NFL tight ends that is spearheaded by Travis Kelce and others. Travis was one of the hosts of the event, which featured performances by Kane, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis and Chase Rice.

As Variety reports, Kane asked at the end of his set, “Do y’all care if I bring out a really, really, really, really special guest?” Taylor then walked onstage with a guitar that she borrowed from Chase. She told the crowd, “We were thinking, like, ‘How loud could this place get? Theoretically, how loud could the singing be in here?’ So, I was like, ‘I don’t have a guitar,’ but then Chase Rice was like, ‘You can use mine.’"

She said she wanted to dedicate a song to “our favorite players who are going to play,” before launching into “Shake It Off.”

If you want to see the performance, it’s currently all over social media.

Taylor and Travis also made their red carpet debut at the opening night ceremony for Tight End University.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.