Kane Brown + Katelyn let their 'Body Talk' in steamy music video

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, have dropped their second duet, "Body Talk."



The love song finds Kane and Katelyn professing their yearning for each other over a pop-leaning production.



"Is your body looking for somebody?/ 'Cause I'm looking for somebody like you/ Yeah, there's no doubt, we don't need to talk about it/ 'Cause we can let our bodies talk/ We can let our bodies talk it through," they sing in the chorus.



Its steamy music video brings the storyline to life with Kane and Katelyn finding each other at a crowded party before letting their "body talk" in the bedroom.

Kane and Katelyn's first duet, "Thank God," arrived in 2022 and was a multigenre hit.



"Body Talk" is the second preview of Kane's forthcoming new album, The High Road. Its lead single, "Backseat Driver," is currently making its way up the country charts.



To grab tickets to Kane's upcoming The High Road Tour, visit kanebrownmusic.com.

