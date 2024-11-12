Kane Brown dropping 'Body Talk' with wife Katelyn

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, are reuniting in the studio for a new duet called "Body Talk," out Nov. 22.



The country-pop hitmaker shared the news with fans on social media alongside a photo of the couple.



"Body Talk Out 11-22 with my Queen," Kane captioned his Instagram post with a fire emoji.



Kane and Katelyn's first duet, "Thank God," arrived in 2022 and became a multigenre hit.



"Body Talk" will preview Kane's forthcoming new album, High Road, dropping Jan. 24. His new single from the project, "Backseat Driver," is out now and will hit country radio Nov. 18.



For tickets to Kane's upcoming The High Road Tour, visit kanebrownmusic.com.

