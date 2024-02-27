Kane Brown adds new dates to In The Air Tour

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Kane Brown has added new dates to his upcoming In The Air Tour.

The expanded trek now includes stops in Quapaw, Oklahoma; Orange Beach, Alabama; Hollywood, Florida; Airway Heights, Washington; and Fort Hall, Idaho. A rotating list of artists including Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, Cole Swindell, Jackson Dean and Parmalee will open on select dates.

Presale begins Wednesday, February 28, at 10 a.m. local time. 

To view the full In The Air Tour schedule and to grab tickets, visit Kane's website.

Kane's currently #3 on the country charts with "I Can Feel It," the lead single from his forthcoming new album. His latest record is 2022's Different Man.

