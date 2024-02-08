Kacey Musgraves announces new album, 'Deeper Well,' with title track

Kacey Musgraves is set to drop her fifth studio album, Deeper Well, on March 15.



The 14-track project is co-produced by Kacey and longtime collaborators Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian — the team behind her Grammy-winning album, Golden Hour.

Accompanying Kacey's announcement is the arrival of the project's folk-leaning title track.



Of the reflective "Deeper Well," which Kacey penned with Ian and Daniel, Kacey says, "Sometimes you reach a crossroads. Winds change direction. What you once felt drawn to doesn't hold the same allure. You get blown off course but eventually find your footing and forage for new inspiration, new insight and deeper love somewhere else."

Kacey's currently top 30 on the country charts with her duet with Zach Bryan, "I Remember Everything." The song recently won a Grammy for Best Country Song by a Duo or Group at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Deeper Well is available for preorder now.

Here's the track list for Deeper Well:

"Cardinal"

"Deeper Well"

"Too Good to be True"

Moving Out"

"Giver / Taker"

"Sway"

"Dinner with Friends"

"Heart of the Woods"

"Jade Green"

"The Architect"

"Lonely Millionaire"

"Heaven Is"

"Anime Eyes"

"Nothing to be Scared Of"

