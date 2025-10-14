Justin Moore is more famous as a coach in 'Small Town USA'

Justin Moore's one of the relatively few country stars who don't live in Nashville. Instead, he and his wife and four kids live in his hometown of Poyen, Arkansas.

While the locals certainly realize the "Small Town USA" hitmaker is among them, Justin says he's much more well known for coaching his kids' sports teams — and he likes it that way.

"You know, they’re all happy for me and my family and proud for us, but they don’t really care, which is awesome. That’s exactly what I hoped for moving back here, you know," he says. "And if I walk in school to go get my kids or whatever, I’ve got 10 kids comin’ up going, ‘Hey, coach JM!’ ‘What’s up, coach?’ ‘Hey, coach!’ That’s what they know me as, which is super cool to me."

Justin's latest top-25 hit is "Time's Ticking" from his This Is My Dirt album.

