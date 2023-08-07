Justin Moore feels like Priscilla Block's "proud older brother"

Courtesy of Big Machine Label Group

By Jeremy Chua

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block have hit #1 on country radio with their duet, "You, Me, And Whiskey."

This is Justin's 12th chart-topper and Priscilla's first.

"First #1 that South man really gets to enjoy, knowing what it means. Happy to be able to celebrate #12 with my family, while on vacation," Justin shares on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside photos of him and his son on vacation. "I can't thank the fans and country radio enough for supporting this song."

"To have our 12th, and be a part of @priscillablock’s 1st, is incredibly special. I’ve told her this, but I almost feel like a proud older brother," Justin adds. "PB has an incredible future ahead of her in this business. She’s super talented, and an awesome person. Those 2 things alone, will carry her far. I’m hopeful, she allows me to open for her in a few years. [laughing face emoji]."

"You, Me, And Whiskey" is off Justin's latest album, Stray Dog.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

