Jordan Davis sees himself in first son Locklan

"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis is watching his kids, 4-year-old Eloise, 2-year-old Locklan and 7-month-old Elijah, grow up before his eyes.

One thing he's realized recently is how similar Locklan is to his childhood self.

"It's really weird, because my mom said that Locklan is me as a kid. I was into everything, always had to make sure I wasn't trying to hurt myself," Jordan shares. "But what's really wild is he looks just like my brother [Jacob], like as a baby — white hair, even like facial features, very similar to my brother, which is actually really kind of creepy."

"But it’s cool to see the [changes]. I feel like they’re changing every day," he says. "I feel like [Locklan] grows up by the week. It’s the best."

Jordan is currently in the top 20 of the country charts with his latest single, "Tuscon Too Late." It follows the #1 hits "Next Thing You Know," "What My World Spins Around" and the Luke Bryan-assisted "Buy Dirt." The four songs can be found on Jordan's 2023 album, Bluebird Days.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.