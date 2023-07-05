Jordan Davis notches two-week #1 with "Next Thing You Know"

Jordan Davis' "Next Thing You Know" holds steady at #1 for two weeks on the Mediabase Country chart.

The romantic ode, which was written with Greylan James, Chase McGill and Josh Osborne, is Jordan's sixth career #1 single and third multi-week chart-topper.

"Next Thing You Know" is the latest single from Jordan's album, Bluebird Days. The 17-song project also includes the previous #1 hits "What My World Spins Around" and "Buy Dirt" with Luke Bryan.

Jordan's opening for Dierks Bentley on the Gravel & Gold Tour all summer long. For his full tour schedule, jordandavisofficial.com.

