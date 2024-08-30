Jordan Davis' new album drops next year, but he's already teasing it

Jordan Davis' Bluebird Days is an album he's proud of for many reasons.



Apart from the #1 hits it spawned, like "Next Thing You Know," "Tucson Too Late" and the Luke Bryan-assisted "Buy Dirt," the record also showcased a vulnerable side of Jordan, as evidenced in the title track, which was inspired by his parents' divorce.



That, among other topics covered, were things Jordan didn't think he'd share with the world.



"Bluebird Days was a record [that] meant a lot to me. I feel like I did something on Bluebird Days that I want want to do. That was write about some stuff that I never thought I would write about," Jordan tells ABC Audio.



With his next album slated for a 2025 release, Jordan says he's already looking forward to sharing the new batch of songs with everyone.



"[The new album is] kind of back to like, 'Man, I want to get back to what made me fall in love with recording music,'" Jordan teases. "Paul [DiGiovanni], my producer, is still producing it. [I'm] writing with a lot of the same guys, but it feels different. So I am excited to get it out."



"I Ain't Sayin'" is the lead single off Jordan's forthcoming new record, and it's approaching the top 40 of the country charts.



To catch Jordan on his ongoing headlining Damn Good Time World Tour, visit jordandavisofficial.com.

