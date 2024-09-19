Jon Pardi's been hard at work on a mystery album with "the professor"

Jon Pardi's new single, "Friday Night Heartbreaker," marks a musical page turn for the California native. It's his first time working with famed producer Jay Joyce, known for his work with Eric Church and Lainey Wilson.

"This is my first time with Jay and we have loved it," Jon tells ABC Audio. "We spent so much time working on it. The band played on it. We're a better band now because of Jay."

"We call Jay 'the professor,'" he reveals. "So shout out to the professor for teaching us his ways. And it was a blast."

A full album's set to follow, though Jon admits he hasn't heard much of it, because of the way Jay prefers to work.

"It's very, like, rock 'n' roll and really country, and it's a good mix of it, and I'm really excited for it," Jon says. "I can't really like explain it, because working with Jay Joyce, he does not share anything. When he's done, that's when I get to listen to it."

"So I'm really excited to hear it. But it's really good. Like, that's all I can tell you," he laughs.

Jon continues on his Mr. Saturday Night Tour as we wait to find out when his new album will drop.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.