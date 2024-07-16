Jon Pardi + wife Summer about to welcome baby #2

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, are about to welcome their second child.

Jon hopped on Instagram on Tuesday morning to update fans about their baby girl's impending arrival.

"Surprise trip to the hospital, baby #2 is on her way! We're ready," Jon captioned his Instagram post, which featured two photos of him and Summer in the hospital room.

The "Your Heart or Mine" singer and Summer announced their pregnancy Jan. 7 via an Instagram Reel.

Their first child, Presley, arrived on Feb. 18, 2023.

In a recent interview with ABC Audio, Jon shared about Presley's promotion to big sister.

"She's got a lot of baby dolls. She likes her baby dolls [and] carrying [them] around. Will we let her carry the baby? No, not whatsoever. But I think she's gonna be obsessed with the new baby girl," says Jon. "I'm excited to have two of 'em running around."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

