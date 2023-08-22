Jon Pardi postpones UK + European tour

ABC/Larry McCormack

By Jeremy Chua

The U.K. and European dates for Jon Pardi's Mr. Saturday Night World Tour have been postponed.

The country star shared the unexpected announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, August 22, and apologized to fans who had tickets to see him.

"I'm sorry to announce that we've had to postpone the UK & European leg of the Mr. Saturday Night World Tour," Jon writes in his statement before encouraging fans to "hold on" to tickets for the soon-to-be-announced "rescheduled dates." ⁣ ⁣

"If you are unable to make the rescheduled date, refunds are available at the point of purchase. This sadly also means we have to cancel our headline appearance at The Long Road Festival," he adds. ⁣⁣"Appreciate you all understanding as we get new dates on the calendar, and really excited to get over there to the fans soon."

Jon was set to kick off his Mr. Saturday Night World Tour in Belfast on August 25, with scheduled stops in Lutterworth, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, London, Amsterdam, Hamburg and Oslo, before concluding in Stockholm on September 7. 

Additionally, he was part of The Long Road Festival's lineup alongside Eli Young BandJackson DeanBrelandTenille TownesThe War And Treaty and more.

For Jon's updated tour schedule, visit his website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

