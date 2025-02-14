Jon Pardi drops 'Love the Lights Out'

Courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville
By Jeremy Chua

Jon Pardi has dropped "Love the Lights Out," the latest preview of his upcoming album.

Co-written by Jon, the song's lyrics paint a picture of a couple's passionate night.

"Let's love the lights out/ Knock some things off the wall/ Burn the night down, down/ Till that black dress falls/ Wreck me like it's the last time, baby/ Your lips on mine still drive me crazy/ Let me love you, let me love you till the lights out/ Gonna love you, gonna love you till the lights out," Jon sings in the chorus.

"Sometimes, you can't get your boots off fast enough. But, this isn't about one of those nights," Jon shares. "This one is for appreciating when you've got something good and can take your time."

Jon's forthcoming fifth album, Honkytonk Hollywood, drops April 11. Its lead single, "Friday Night Heartbreaker," is approaching the top 30 of the country charts.

Jon's Honkytonk Hollywood Tour kicks off on April 25 in Lubbock, Texas. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit jonpardi.com.

