JoBros join Russell Dickerson as 'Happen to Me' crosses over

Russell Dickerson & Jonas Brothers' "Happen to Me" (Triple Tigers)
By Stephen Hubbard

Could "Happen to Me" be the song that makes Russell Dickerson a pop star?

Now that the Famous Back Home track's spent multiple weeks atop the country chart, Russell's set his sights on other formats, with a little assist from the Jonas Brothers.

Fans got their first glimpse of the new version Aug. 28 when Russell surprised fans in Detroit with a live take on the collab at the JoBros concert. The studio version is now available to stream or download.

So far, Russell's venture outside his country comfort zone seems to be working. "Happen to Me" is a top-30 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and is top-15 on Hot AC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!