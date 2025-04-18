Jennifer Nettles goes to 'Hell and Back' to make music with Kevin Bacon

These days, Jennifer Nettles has a new musical partner onscreen -- and it's none other than Kevin Bacon.

While she's best known, of course, as half of Sugarland with Kristian Bush, her new musical partnership is a result of her acting, as she stars in Prime Video's The Bondsman: Hell and Back.

"Making Music is fun! Writing Music for tv is super fun!" she commented on her socials. "You enjoying both on #TheBondsman is the MOST fun!!!"

Jennifer plays Kevin's estranged wife and musical collaborator on the series. In fact, there's a whole streaming album from the show that includes originals, a duet on "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" and Jennifer's cover of Linda Ronstadt's "When Will I Be Loved," which is an Amazon Music Original.

She also recently revived her role as Aimee-Leigh in the final season of The Righteous Gemstones on HBO Max.

As for Sugarland, she and Kristian most recently worked together as they joined Little Big Town's 25th anniversary Take Me Home Tour last year.

