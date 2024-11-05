Jelly Roll's more than 'Okay' with his sixth #1

It's safe to say that Jelly Roll's probably feeling more than "Okay" this week.



The multigenre superstar earned his sixth #1 country hit with "I Am Not Okay."



"I believe in the power that music has to connect with people and being able to see the response out on the road touring and seeing and hearing from people about this song, it's been unreal," Jelly, who co-wrote "I Am Not Okay," told Billboard in a statement.



"I want to thank the other co-writers, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley, and Casey Brown, for creating something that is incredible and that I am so proud of. Thank you to the fans for believing in the music and for being a part of this - for calling the stations and asking to hear it," he adds.



"If you had told me before that I would have six consecutive #1 [sic] at Country radio, I wouldn't have believed you," Jelly says in a statement. "Thank you for continuing to shine a light on therapeutic music."



"I Am Not Okay" is the lead single off Jelly's latest album, Beautifully Broken, out now.



For tickets to Jelly's ongoing The Beautifully Broken Tour, visit jellyroll615.com.

