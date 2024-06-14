Jelly Roll talks fatherhood, building a "proper home" with wife Bunnie XO

As his career is skyrocketing, Jelly Roll said he's simply feeling blessed these days.

The "Need a Favor" singer, 39, is fresh off his first-ever Grammy nominations and is the reigning CMA Awards new artist of the year — but he's also just a family man when at home with wife Bunnie XO and his two children.

He is a dad to his 16-year-old daughter, Bailee, and 7-year-old son, Noah, both from previous relationships.

Jelly Roll told Good Morning America at CMA Fest 2024 that he's looking forward to Father's Day and revealed how he would ideally like to spend the holiday.

"Sitting on a boat somewhere with a bobber floating," he laughed.

Jelly and his wife recently opened up about their desire to add another child to their household, and the singer revealed why he believes now is the perfect time for them to expand their family.

"I think we're both really comfortable and stable," he said. "I think both of us have kind of been runners our whole life and never felt real stability."

He added, "Neither one of us came from proper home lives, so I think that we feel like we built a proper home."



As for his professional life, Jelly, who released his new single "I Am Not Okay" on Wednesday, teased he's got a "lot of new music" on the way.

"I'm writing more than I've ever wrote," he said. "I've never been more inspired and met more people and heard more stories that I feel like I need to share — not for myself, but for them."

Tune in to this year's CMA Fest special, hosted by Jelly and Ashley McBryde, when it airs June 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

