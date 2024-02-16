Jelly Roll says he "cried" when Kelly Clarkson covered his song on her show

During the Kellyoke segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, Kelly covered "Save Me," the Jelly Roll/Lainey Wilson duet that's currently climbing the charts. Jelly has since taken to X, formerly Twitter, to express his gratitude to Kelly for singing his song.

"I would've never believed you if you would've told me that I'd write a song so impactful that incredible Kelly Clarkson would deem it worthy to cover," Jelly wrote. "Thank you Kelly- wow - I'm honored in a way I can't even described [sic] - I cried watching it."

Of course, fans are now clamoring for Kelly and Jelly to duet . "Please collaborate in the studio! It would be magic," wrote one fan.

"Save Me" was recently nominated for a Grammy, while Jelly was nominated for Best New Artist.

